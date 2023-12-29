Will ‘The Iron Claw’ Be Streaming On Max?

With The Iron Claw racking up rave reviews, particularly for Zac Efron’s performance in gripping and tragic wrestling drama, the big question is which service will stream the A24 film. Thanks to a new deal that was signed earlier this month, we know the answer: The Iron Claw will be streaming on Max.

As A24’s current contract with Showtime comes to an end on December 31, the studio has made HBO and Max it’s new home in an “exclusive multiyear pay-one output agreement.”

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” Royce Battleman, EVP of Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement to Deadline.

As of this writing, there is no Max release date for The Iron Claw, but the earliest it would arrive on the streamer is early February 2024 provided the film has a 45-day theatrical window. If that window is longer, it could be Spring 2024 until the Zac Efron film starts streaming on Max.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Iron Claw starring Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson:

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The Iron Claw is now playing in theaters.