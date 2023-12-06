Where Will ‘The Iron Claw’ Be Streaming?

A24‘s highly anticipated wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, is set to release later this month, and we now have official word on where the Zac Efron film will be streaming after its theatrical run.

Thanks to a new “exclusive multiyear pay-one output agreement” with HBO and Max, The Iron Claw will arrive on the streaming platform in early 2024. A24’s existing deal with Showtime is set to expire at the end of December, and the HBO deal will immediately start on January 1.

According to Deadline, over 100 movies will start playing on Max, HBO and Cinemax including 2023 theatrical releases such as The Iron Claw, Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense (2023), Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and more.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” Royce Battleman, EVP of Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Iron Claw starring Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson:

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The Iron Claw opens in theaters on December 22.

