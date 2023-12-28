Will Zack Snyder Direct A James Bond ‘007’ Movie?

Zack Snyder may have just launched the new sci-fi film series, Rebel Moon, on Netflix, but the director is always thinking about the next big project. In a recent interview to promote the first installment of Rebel Moon, Snyder let it slip that he’s been mulling over the idea of tackling a James Bond movie.

“It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond,” Snyder told The Atlantic. “The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.”

Considering the James Bond franchise is in a rebuilding phase following the exit of Daniel Craig, there is a chance that Snyder could be in talks as the Bond producers the next spin on the iconic spy. However, as Variety notes, the Bond franchise has been notoriously resistant to the idea of a young 007.

Here’s what longtime James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams had to say about 007’s age:

“When we started, it was a slightly different feel,” McWilliams said about the last search for a new 007 that ended with Craig’s selection. “We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas. They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility.”

That decision-making process led to Henry Cavill getting passed over because he looked a little too young for the part. However, could Bond producers be swayed to reconsider their stance on 007’s age? Possibly, but there’s another potential obstacle to Snyder getting a crack at the British agent: Christopher Nolan.

Nolan has unabashedly open about his love for the Bond franchise and freely admits that you can see its influence in every one of his films. The acclaimed director would love a stab at a Bond film. That said, Nolan is also on the record as one of Zack Snyder’s closest friends and biggest fan, so there’s always a likelihood Nolan could put in a good word for his old pal.

(Via The Atlantic)