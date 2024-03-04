Come with me and you’ll be in a world of pure nightmares.

Last month, the world was equal parts delighted and horrified by “Willy’s Chocolate Experience,” which was billed as “a journey filled with delicious treats, enchanting adventures, and moments worth capturing.” Instead, guests of the Glasgow, Scotland-based event paid over $40 to be shuffled through a warehouse where they encountered sad-looking Oompa Loompas (who read AI-generated scripts) and an original character named The Unknown. You can read all about it here, or maybe wait and see the film.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Willy’s Chocolate Experience breakout The Unknown is the inspiration for an upcoming horror movie, set to be quickly released later this year (so you know it’s good). The film follows “a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

The company [Kaledonia Pictures] tells Bloody Disgusting. “We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

Felicia better reprise her role as The Unknown. It’s the only way to make this quick Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey-style cash grab worth it.

The Unknown has become known in a new video. “First of all I am a girl, sorry to disappoint.” pic.twitter.com/JSQVsxJ81O — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 3, 2024

Hugh Grant has the chance to do the funniest thing.

