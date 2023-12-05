Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Hugh Grant is being all kinds of salty while talking to reporters. This time around, the actor is bemoaning his experience on the set of Wonka where he plays an Oompa Loompa across from Timothée Chalamet’s beloved chocolatier.

During a press conference for the film, Grant went so far as to equate the CGI camera rig he wore for Wonka with a “crown of thorns” because why not work in the suffering of Christ? Clearly, Grant was not a fan of the process, and he did not hold back his disdain for the Wonka experience and filmmaking in general. It’s all a big pain in the ass to Hugh Grant.

Via Deadline:

“I made a big fuss about it,” Grant said. “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.” Asked if the ends justified the means, he replied: “Not really.” Grant later joked that it was nothing personal against Wonka and director Paul King. “I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money,” he said.

Grant’s grouchy attitude towards filming Wonka arrives after a similar incident at this year’s Oscars ceremony where the actor could not have been more disinterested in a red carpet interview with Ashley Graham. Grant was bluntly dismissive of her questioning and made no effort to even act like he wanted to be there. It was palpable and increasingly on brand for the actor who’s openly admitted to having tantrums on set.

Wonka opens in theaters on December 15.

(Via Deadline)