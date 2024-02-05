How often are sequels better than the original ? It doesn’t happen a lot, but when it does, it can be life changing. The first movie in a series sets the tone and the theme, but it’s the second installment where those characters can really shine. Sometimes it just takes some time to get there, but it’s worth it for some.

For instance, in 2022, Winnie the Pooh was given another shot at life when the character went straight from Walt Disney’s firm grasp into the public domain, where all bets are off and anything goes. The character led the horror movie Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey much to the delight / fear of fans everywhere. And they are gearing up to do it again! Though this time, Winnie isn’t just some guy in a discounted Party City mask. He’s becoming his own horror legend. This is what happens when you don’t let him wear pants for 100 years! He was bound to reach his breaking point sooner or later.

IGN had the first look at the slasher sequel, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. Yes, it rhymes, but no, it’s not something you’d want to take a child to see. The sequel brings back the murderous Pooh, now donning a fresh new pair of overalls, and he is joined by Tigger, who also entered the public domain and is ready for some chaos. Did they think he wouldn’t want his own film or what? Our buddy Owl will also join in on the fun, and we already know that Owls are potentially capable of murder, so this is huge. Here is the official synopsis:

Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.

No spoilers here, but imagine if Steamboat Willie showed up at the last minute to save Christopher Robin? That would be a great full-circle moment (assuming he ever gets off that boat).

The film is set to hit theaters sometime this year. Until then, stay away from any woods that have a lot of acres, particularly over a hundred.

