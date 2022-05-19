Pour Out A Cup Of Zan, For The ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie Is No More

Way, way back in February, Warner Bros. announced it was set to film a Wonder Twins movie this summer, but now that CEO David Zaslav is looking for ways to cut costs following the studio’s merger with Discovery, Zan and Jayna are getting the boot. Form of: budget cuts. Apparently $75 million was too high a price tag for a movie about aliens who transform into different types of water and animals by slamming their rings together.

KJ Apa of Riverdale and Isabel May of 1883 were set to star as the twins with no word on who was playing their alien monkey, Gleek (Andy Serkis, though, right?). Black Adam screenwriter Adam Sztykiel had written the script and was set to direct before the project got the axe. Even as these third-tier heroes are shown the door, DC has Black Adam and Batgirl coming out in 2022, an Aquaman sequel and Flash standalone coming in 2023, and Blue Beetle filming now.

The cancellation is the saddest news for a Wonder Twins movie since the poster for a Kutcher/Kunis version turned out to be a hoax. We’re sorry if this crushes some deep childhood nostalgia yearning you may have been feeling for this porject, even though its demise is no fault of our own. We feel your pain.

(Via The Hashtag Show)