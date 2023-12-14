When it comes to Zack Snyder‘s burgeoning sci-fi franchise, Rebel Moon, the director has not been shy about his lofty goals for the series, which initially started as a Star Wars pitch to Lucasfilm.The first installment, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, arrives on Netflix next week. The second installment, Part Two – The Scargiver, is already locked in for 2024, but leave it to Snyder to already be teasing future films in the Rebel Moon series.

During Wednesday’s night red carpet premiere for A Child of Fire revealed that he has a dream cast in mind, and it involves one of the biggest NBA players in the game: Lebron James.

Via Variety:

I asked Zack and producer Deborah Snyder if they have any dream casting ideas for future film installments. “We have the dream cast,” Deborah said. Zack added, “I have an embarrassment of riches. To dream bigger than that just seems rude.” But then, after I insisted he dream big, Zack said, “I think if I could get LeBron James in the movie … I know that sounds crazy. I’m just saying … but yeah, we’ll see as the story evolves.”

If Snyder somehow manages to lock down King James for a Rebel Moon, he better be prepared to film multiple versions. Despite having free rein from Netflix, Snyder is dropping director’s cuts for both Part 1 and Part 2. Those versions will be R-rated and “very hard, very like sexy, violent, crazy, everything’s all at 11.”

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 22.