‘Pure Electricity’: ‘Challengers’ Audience Reactions Are Calling Zendaya’s ‘Threesome’ Movie A ‘Perfect’ Sports Drama, Too

Challengers appears to be more than up to the challenge of owning the box office. The Zendaya-starring movie revolves around Tashi, a decorated tennis pro who suffers a devastating injury and moves into coaching after retiring from competition. The rub there is that she is coaching her husband, Art (Mike Faist), who ends up being pitted against Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who is the third member of the threesome that once happened with Tashi and Art. Awkward? In the best way. And apparently, all the “scintillating” vibes translate into the on-the-court scenes, too.

Challengers
MGM

Early critical reviews of the movie raved about the “femme fatale” role as portrayed by Zendaya, and director Luca Guadagnino’s mastery of the sensual material. Surely, it doesn’t hurt that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored the movie, but overall, the first reactions are thrilling to see.

“2024 is the year of Zendaya” is only one proclamation. From there, the film is being called “a perfect blend of high class sports drama and erotic thriller,” “scintillating,” “sensational start to finish,” and “the most eruditely seductive film in a long while.” Zendaya’s chemistry with both Faist and O’Connor appears to be off the charts, and the three leads are being mentioned in the same sentence as “Oscar nominations.”

Did we mention that “Zendaya DEVOURED this role” that translates into “pure electricity”? Not only that, but the drama moves through multiple timelines without losing the plot. Sounds like it will have long legs at the box office when the movie releases this week.

Challengers arrives in theaters on April 26.

