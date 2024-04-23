Challengers appears to be more than up to the challenge of owning the box office. The Zendaya-starring movie revolves around Tashi, a decorated tennis pro who suffers a devastating injury and moves into coaching after retiring from competition. The rub there is that she is coaching her husband, Art (Mike Faist), who ends up being pitted against Patrick (Josh O’Connor), who is the third member of the threesome that once happened with Tashi and Art. Awkward? In the best way. And apparently, all the “scintillating” vibes translate into the on-the-court scenes, too.

Early critical reviews of the movie raved about the “femme fatale” role as portrayed by Zendaya, and director Luca Guadagnino’s mastery of the sensual material. Surely, it doesn’t hurt that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scored the movie, but overall, the first reactions are thrilling to see.

“2024 is the year of Zendaya” is only one proclamation. From there, the film is being called “a perfect blend of high class sports drama and erotic thriller,” “scintillating,” “sensational start to finish,” and “the most eruditely seductive film in a long while.” Zendaya’s chemistry with both Faist and O’Connor appears to be off the charts, and the three leads are being mentioned in the same sentence as “Oscar nominations.”

Did we mention that “Zendaya DEVOURED this role” that translates into “pure electricity”? Not only that, but the drama moves through multiple timelines without losing the plot. Sounds like it will have long legs at the box office when the movie releases this week.

Challengers is absolutely phenomenal. A perfect blend of high class sports drama and erotic thriller. Zendaya has never been better, owning every moment like the movie star she is. Faist and O’Connor are nearly on her level the entire way. Edited and scored to perfection. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/sVfVono33n — Daniel B (@FilmnSports21) April 23, 2024

#ChallengersMovie is one of the best sports films I’ve ever seen. Luca’s best film. All 3 leads Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist all deserve Oscar nominations. The tennis sequences are scintillating. Also the editing needs props too. It’s a multi timeline & never confusing pic.twitter.com/g94VQK8PWo — I’m a Ryan B+ (@TheChewDefense) April 23, 2024

zendaya DEVOURED this role pic.twitter.com/GL4Qxu3PiJ — elena (@filmyongs) April 23, 2024

#Challengers is sensational start to finish. Zendaya x Josh O'Connor x Mike Faist = pure electricity. pic.twitter.com/POxPK3nEl6 — Dave Martinson (@Martinswagr) April 23, 2024

Good lord. #ChallengersMovie is the most eruditely seductive film in a long while. (At least from a major studio.) The Zendaya/Faist/O'Connor ticket under Luca Guadagnino is a vibrant winner. Zendaya especially owns this movie. Also, this is 2025's Best Score/Song win. pic.twitter.com/1GhC8VPxH8 — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) April 23, 2024

#ChallengersMovie is not only one of the sexiest movies I’ve ever seen, it somehow manages to be one of the best sports films that have come out in my lifetime (born 1999). 2024 is the year of Zendaya. https://t.co/VwdxQSONto pic.twitter.com/IuBE6PMivz — 🐺GRATEFUL NC STATE FAN CONNOR 🐺 (@TheConnorWeb) April 23, 2024

#ChallengersMovie lives up to the hype! Zendaya is unstoppable & has insane chemistry with Faist & O’Conner. A beautiful story of obsession, relationships both platonic & romantic, & pure manipulation. Beautifully shot & an engrossing score. I can’t get enough of this film 91/100 pic.twitter.com/CrhcRMJTwW — Ryan Helton (@Ryan_Helton44) April 23, 2024

Lmao movie full of twists and turns. Zendaya acted her ass off yet again pic.twitter.com/MTXtbHP0s7 — Vinyl Richie 🎸 (@jakalaonu_) April 23, 2024

Challengers arrives in theaters on April 26.