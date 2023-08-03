The trailer for Challengers caught the internet’s attention because a) it’s a new movie from director Luca Guadagnino starring Zendaya, and 2) it’s a new movie from director Luca Guadagnino starring Zendaya where she appears to have a threesome with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Challengers is a “fizzy, sexy movie,” according to Guadagnino, but the sex scenes aren’t what they appear.

“What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” Zendaya told Empire in an interview that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.” O’Connor added, “The tennis is the sex. Those moments are so sexy. The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.”

“The tennis is the sex” is the best tagline since “surgery is the new sex.”

Here’s more on Challengers:

Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

Challengers will be released on April 26, 2024.