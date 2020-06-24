Zendaya: I’ve Only Totally ‘Lost My Cool’ Once While Meeting An Icon

Zendaya was one of six actresses to take part in the Hollywood Reporter‘s Drama Actress roundtable, along with Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rose Byrne. The Euphoria star is the newest to the business we call show (she’s 23, although she’s been acting since she was 13), and the other panelists were impressed by the relative youngster. After Zendaya said her age, Bryne replied, “That’s extraordinary. I mean, at 23, I was a depressive weirdo. You are so composed and erudite.” She also had the best starstruck moment among the actresses.

“I mean, this is exciting. I’m proud of myself for speaking at all because I was very nervous,” she said after Aniston raved about meeting Julie Andrews and Monáe and Byrne did the same for Julia Roberts. “But when I met Beyoncé, that was the only time I’ve ever acted like, real not cool. I just lost my cool. My dad even said it because I was with him at the time and he was like, ‘Dude, you nerded out just then.’ And I was like, ‘I know, I’m being weird.’ Usually I can keep it together.” Zendaya appeared in the music video for Beyoncé’s Lemonade standout “All Night,” along with Chloe x Halle, which she called “a really powerful moment and I feel like I was a part of music history.”

It’s impressive that Zendaya has “nerded out” only once. I know I would have lost my sh*t being around Jake Gyllenhaal when he started doing this on the Spider-Man set.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)