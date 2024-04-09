As with most everything in life, there’s good and bad things about being extremely famous. The bad: you can’t step out the door without being greeted by a flurry of flashing lights from photographers. Also, having to pretend you only drink Dasani bottled water because you were hired as their spokesperson when all you really want is a Diet Coke? Couldn’t be me. But there’s good stuff, too, like if you’re certified extremely famous person Zendaya, you get to go on Night at the Museum-style adventures.

In an interview with British Vogue, Zendaya recalled going to Paris in 2022 with her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. They wanted to visit the Louvre, but they were told by some muckety mucks that “it’s already busy. You might make it worse.” They still ended up going, and “it was actually fine,” the Challengers actress shared. “You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.” Bonus: she and Holland go to tour the museum after it closed. “It was one of the coolest experiences ever,” she said. “It was like Night at the Museum.”

Zendaya did not share if lil’ Cowboy Owen Wilson was there. That’s between her and Holland (who is actually the same height as Jedediah).

Challengers comes out in theaters on April 26.

