Also, yes, this project is the “Zendaya has a threesome” movie. Let’s talk about that and what else shall happen:

Is there anything that Zendaya cannot do? She’s currently ruling the red carpet ahead of Dune: Part 2‘s release, and we don’t know when Euphoria‘s third season will film, but she will also get dramatic and romantically comedic and in the upcoming Challengers. This film will be sexy as well as serious, and the project hails from Luca Guadagnino ( Call Me By Your Name , We Are Who We Are ), who presents us the story of a tennis trio whose personal and professional lives are entangled in both pleasurable and disastrous ways.

Plot

Zendaya portrays a renowned tennis player, Tashi, who suffers a debilitating injury and must retire from competition. Naturally, she turns to mentoring, and she is coaching her husband, Art, which surely has its awkward moments on a regular basis. To make matters more stressful, she pushes him into a low-level pro event where he must face off with Patrick, who is Tashi’s ex-boyfriend and also the guy that they had a threesome with back in the day.

Naturally, the present-day competition isn’t simply about the love of the game. The former best friends and romantic rivals will surely embarrass the hell out of themselves while peacock-ing, and Tashi probably simply wants to be on the court herself, let alone dealing with two dudes tripping over themselves to out-man the other. Or perhaps she will like it, but the trailer suggests that Tashi had a lot more fun with these guys back in the day and seems kind-of over them now. Hopefully, the trailer hasn’t given away the entire film, but as a bonus, the film is scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who add layers to every slice of cinema that they touch. Let’s do the synopsis thing.

Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

Cast

Josh O’Connor portrays ex-lover-boy Patrick, and Mike Faust fills the shoes of Tashi’s current husband, Art. Zendaya and O’Connor produce alongside Amy Pascal and Luca Guadagnino.