Columbia Pictures

Ahead of Deadpool 2‘s release, it’s worth remembering that screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who also penned the first film) have enjoyed a jam-packed decade since they broke though with 2009’s Zombieland. That beloved film, which saw a Twinkie-obsessed Woody Harrelson lead a team of survivors that included Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, put a wry spin on the flesh-eating apocalypse. After the film became a sleeper hit at the box office, talk of a Zombieland 2 has circulated to varying degrees, although the writers (and stars) have always seemed too busy to make it happen.

Well, Reese and Wernick haven’t forgotten about their baby. The latter spoke with Vulture and believes a second installment is coming, and not only do they want to shoot in 2019, but Wernick says the original cast might be on board:

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland. Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2 … The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release … With the original cast, by the way.”

Wernick then added that he couldn’t share any more revelations, but that he’s also “sitting on information” that he’s not allowed to reveal right now.

Would it even be possible to film such a sequel, 10 years later, that could both retain the charm of the original and round up an in-demand cast, especially where Stone and Harrelson are concerned? There’s also the sad reality that Bill Murray won’t be back for another extended cameo, considering his character’s fate. Altogether, scheduling such a shindig seems like it would be rough for a 2019 release, but Wernick remains optimistic. We’ll see.

