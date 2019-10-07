The first Zombieland: Double Tap trailer brazenly shot for awards season, and this red-band trailer amps up that spirit with especially ultraviolent details — and a special treat. In addition to Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee, Emma Stone as Wichita, Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, and Abigail Breslin as LIttle Rock, and new characters played by Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia. Yes, that’s right, Bill Murray is coming back for more. However, it looks like he’s neither dressed like a zombie or an actual zombie but simply, you know, Bill Murray, who’s being interviewed on TV by Al Roker.

Well, it’s comforting to know that Al Roker survived the zombie apocalypse, right? There’s still no word whether any rogue, decade-old Twinkies are lurking about to terrorize Tallahassee, though. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and with original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick back for more (with Dave Callaham as well), Double Tap brings this synopsis:

[T]hrough comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives on October 18.