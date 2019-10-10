Jesse Eisenberg Blames ‘Deadpool’ For The Lengthy Delay Between ‘Zombieland’ Movies

Zombieland: Double Tap finally comes out next week, 10 years after the original Zombieland turned Bill Murray into a zombie (kind of) and became a surprise hit. Why the lengthy delay? Was it because Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Woody Harrelson were too busy getting nominated for Oscars and, in Stone’s case, winning? I mean, yes, but that’s not the reason. According to Eisenberg, it’s because of Deadpool.

What a lil’ fourth-wall-breaking stinker that guy is.

“We we trying to do the movie right after the first one because the first one was so popular and then we just waited for the best script,” The Social Network star said on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did Deadpool and then we were waiting for them to finish that so they can write this. And we were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we’re all waiting for the best script and it finally came in.”

Reese and Wernick also penned the scripts for G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Life (the one with Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, not Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence; that would be weird), while Reese has sole writing credit on Clifford’s Really Big Movie and Cruel Intentions 3, making for quite the career. Next up for the duo: Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, and a new Clue movie, also starring Reynolds. Zombieland 3 might have to wait, unless every character is replaced by Deadpool.