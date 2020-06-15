Almost everything music-related has been canceled or postponed in recent months, but the BET Awards are still on the way: The ceremony is set to air on June 28 (for the first time, on CBS). Ahead of then, the full list of award nominees has been released.
Drake leads the pack with his six nominations, for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video Of The Year, and two nominations each for Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice, for his collaborations with Future (“Life Is Good”) and Chris Brown (“No Guidance”). Right behind him are Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who each earned five nominations. Also earning four nominations each are Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, DaBaby, and Brown.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
HER
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Feat. Drake — “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — “Higher”
Future Feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
HER Feat. YG — “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla SIgn — “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale Feat. Jeremih — “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video Of The Year
Chris Brown Feat. Drake — “No Guidance”
DaBaby — “Bop”
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign — “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album Of The Year
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
Fever — Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyonce
I Used To Know Her — HER
Kirk — DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Fred Hammond — “Alright”
John P. Kee Feat. Zacardi Cortez — “I Made It Out”
Kanye West — “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin — “Just For Me”
Pj Morton Feat. Le’andria Johnson and Mary Mary — “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters — “Victory”
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman Of The Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman Of The Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys — “Underdog”
Beyonce Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid, and Saint Jhn — “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara Feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La — “Melanin”
Layton Greene — “I Choose”
Lizzo Feat. Missy Elliott — “Tempo”
Rapsody Feat. PJ Morton — “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Feat. Drake — “No Guidance”
DaBaby — “Bop”
Future Feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj — “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’b (Drc)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (UK)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
