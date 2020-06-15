Almost everything music-related has been canceled or postponed in recent months, but the BET Awards are still on the way: The ceremony is set to air on June 28 (for the first time, on CBS). Ahead of then, the full list of award nominees has been released.

Drake leads the pack with his six nominations, for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video Of The Year, and two nominations each for Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice, for his collaborations with Future (“Life Is Good”) and Chris Brown (“No Guidance”). Right behind him are Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who each earned five nominations. Also earning four nominations each are Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, DaBaby, and Brown.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

HER

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Feat. Drake — “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — “Higher”

Future Feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”

HER Feat. YG — “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla SIgn — “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale Feat. Jeremih — “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video Of The Year

Chris Brown Feat. Drake — “No Guidance”

DaBaby — “Bop”

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign — “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album Of The Year

Cuz I Love You — Lizzo

Fever — Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyonce

I Used To Know Her — HER

Kirk — DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch