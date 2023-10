Billboard unveiled their full list of finalist nominees, ahead of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, November 19. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with nods in 20 different categories. SZA and Morgan Wallen follow her close behind, as both are tied at 17.

The finalists, according to The Hollywood Reporter, were determined by the “year-end performance metrics” on the different charts.

Continue scrolling to see the complete nomination list.