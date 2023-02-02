The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards are remembered for exactly one thing: Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech to shout out Beyoncé. A less-remembered detail about that VMAs moment is that Taylor Lautner was on that stage, too, as he presented the award to Swift. Now, he has looked back on that day and revealed what was going through his head at the time.

In a recent episode of The Squeeze podcast, the host (Lautner’s wife, who is also named Taylor Lautner) asked if there was a moment Lautner would like to go back and change and he responded, “Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.”

The host noted Lautner and Swift were publicly in a relationship at the time. Lautner continued, “I presented the award to her. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. Kanye jumps up on to the stage. I could barely hear it, I can’t see them. I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense. If you look back at it, I’m actually caught laughing and giggling at them. […] He jumped off, she finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. This… that wasn’t good.'”

Watch the Taylor Lautners recount the incident below.