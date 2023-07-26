Drake Revealed That His ‘Twin’ 21 Savage Also Has An Album On The Way

Drake and 21 Savage are continuing their It’s All A Blur Tour tonight for their third show at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. During one of their performances, Drake treated fans in the crowd to the news that his touring partner and collaborator has a new album on the way.

“Got one more night in New York City,” Drake says. “Make some noise for my twin one time… By the way, both albums on the way. I don’t know if you want me to say that. Both albums on the way.”

Upon the reveal, the crowd cheers. Back in November, the duo released a full collaborative album together titled Her Loss — which also prompted their joint tour. 21 Savage has also stayed busy since then, as he recently appeared on “One Mic, One Gun” from Nas and Hit-Boy’s Magic 2 album that dropped over the weekend.

Last month, 21 Savage also was heard on a feature when Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” dropped. (The two are cousins.)

As for Drake, he also brought his mom on stage last night for a special tribute performance of his 2011 song, “Look What You’ve Done.” His album is reportedly titled For All The Dogs, but not much else is known.

Check out Drake revealing that both him and 21 Savage have new albums coming here.