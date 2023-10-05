However, according to a line on Drake’s newest song, Savage’s immigration struggles could soon be coming to an end — or at least, getting easier.

For some years, 21 Savage has been locked in an immigration dispute that has made his career more difficult . During his recent tour with Drake , he missed two Canadian dates, including Drake’s hometown Toronto show and the stop in Vancouver. He was replaced on these stops by J. Cole and Travis Scott , respectively, but surely, there were fans who wish they could have seen the Atlanta rapper, especially in the wake of his joint album with Drake, Her Loss .

Did 21 Savage Get A Green Card?

In Drake’s new song “8AM In Charlotte,” the superstar raps, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate / Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.” Tortured pun aside, this would seem to confirm that 21’s immigration status has been confirmed and that he’s got permission to stay in the US. While TMZ has interpreted this to mean the case is closed, though, it’ll probably be best to wait until official confirmation comes straight from the horse’s mouth.

However, we should be finding out soon; Drake and 21’s tour is set to return to Toronto this weekend, according to TMZ, so if Savage does have license to exit the country (and return, which was always the real problem), then fans in Drake’s hometown should be treated to songs like “A Lot,” “X,” and “Bank Account,” as well as the full Drake set featuring their collaborations such as as “Jimmy Cooks,” “Knife Talk,” and “Rich Flex.”

For background: 21 Savage’s immigration troubles stem from a 2019 arrest which left him in ICE detention as the result of an expired visa. It turned out that Savage, who was born in London, was brought to the US as a child but his visa expired when he was just 13 years old. Although he was in the process of applying for a new one, his case was delayed by some criminal charges against him as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

If he really does have Permanent Resident Card (the so-called “green card”), it would mean he could tour abroad with no fear of being barred reentry into the United States — a fate that befell fellow UK immigrants Slick Rick and MF DOOM — and mean he would be able to pursue new performance opportunities befitting his stature in hip-hop. This is one time we hope Drake’s right — we’ll even forgive that atrocious dad joke of a punchline.