One week after fans started a petition earning over 15,000 signatures urging 21 Savage to drop his highly-anticipated album Savage Mode 2, the rapper is giving into pressure. With only five days notice, the rapper has announced the album will arrive this Friday.

21 Savage made the announcement via an ominous, Harry Potter-like trailer. The video depicts him in the studio with a voice-over by Morgan Freeman describing what exactly “savage mode” is: “Savage is defined as fierce, beastly, and untamed. Mode is defined as a way of operating or using the system. So, to be in ‘savage mode’ is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone is in savage mode, they are not to be f*cked with.”

21 Savage originally teased the upcoming record during his performance at The Shrine in LA last year in July. After paying respects to the late Nipsey Hussle, he excited fans by saying, “‘Savage Mode 2’ on the motherf*ckin way.” But after a year of silence, people were beginning to grow restless for the project — hence the petition for its release.

Watch 21 Savage’s Savage Mode 2 teaser above.

Savage Mode 2 is out 10/2 via Epic. Pre-order it here.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.