21 Savage Confirms That ‘Savage Mode 2’ Is On The Way

Getty Image

21 Savage made a tour stop at The Shrine in LA Friday night on the first leg of his I Am > I Was Tour with 2019 XXL Freshman DaBaby. The rapper made an exciting announcement about new music. The Atlanta rapper confirmed his follow-up to his Metro Boomin collab Savage Mode is coming soon.

The rapper made the announcement on stage near the end of the show. Savage first gave his condolences by giving a shoutout to the late California-native Nipsey Hussle. “Los Angeles, California. I want to say RIP to Nipsey Hussle.” Savage then confirmed more music is soon to come. “Savage Mode 2 on the motherf*ckin way.”

21 Savage has had an eventful year. He’s been dealing with an ongoing battle with ICE and immigration services in the US since he was threatened with deportation in February after US officials discovered he is a UK-born citizen. 21 Savage had, until then, positioned himself as an Atlanta-born rapper. In an interview with The New York Times, Savage said becoming a citizen felt “impossible.” He eventually learned to live without his official citizenship status because he had money as a cushion, but he said having money doesn’t make the immigration process any easier.

21 Savage will have to wait until next year for his next court hearing, but before then he could grace fans with his highly anticipated Savage Mode 2.