Nicki Minaj And DaBaby Dropped A Surprise New ‘Suge’ Remix

Lil Nas X isn’t the only rapper who knows how to crush a remix.

DaBaby‘s “Suge” is one of this year’s biggest breakout rap hits, and DaBaby has quickly become one of hip-hop’s most exciting new voices. It looks like the legends are taking notice of the Quality Control rapper’s talent. On an episode of her Queen radio show, Nicki Minaj premiered a new remix of “Suge.”

Ahead of the episode’s premiere on Power 106 in Los Angeles Friday evening, Minaj teased a new release that would thrill fans. “I’m excited about my surprise y’all 😩,” the rapper tweeted. And the “Suge” remix certainly doesn’t disappoint. Apparently the track was just recorded last night, but it doesn’t sound rushed or slapdash. If “Suge” was an anthem before Minaj jumped in, it’s doubly great with her feature.

World premiere droppin on @Power106LA soon 👀 @NICKIMINAJ said she recorded it last night …has a feature too…#QueenRadio #QueenTakeover — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) July 20, 2019

On the show, Minaj co-signed DaBaby. “I just think he’s super dope and he actually spits actual bars,” the rapper said.

Minaj also answered some fan questions surrounding her next album. Her last single, “Megatron,” was released last month, but the rapper is staying mum on details about her next project. “Y’all know damn well I’m not telling you the album name,” she laughed.

Listen to Nicki Minaj and DaBaby’s remix of “Suge” below.