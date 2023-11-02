50 Cent is currently on his Final Lap Tour. Yet, in a new interview with Europa 2 (via HotNewHipHop), the rapper revealed that he isn’t slowing down any time soon. Although he’s been on the road since July, playing shows across the globe, he also will be treating fans to some new music very soon.

“When I’m not moving around and I’m not touring and doing things, it’s going to permit me to focus on creating music,” 50 shared, hinting that he spends his downtime in the studio. “You’ll get a little more of what you get from Dr. Dre and Eminem from me at that point.”

While 50 didn’t exactly share much else about his new music or a potential album beyond that, it is nice to know that it’s still being planned. His last record was back in 2014 with Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win — making next year a full decade since that.

However, he has stayed busy in recent years with other creative endeavors. 50 has been a co-creator in the Power television franchise, as well as shows like BMF, Raising Kanan, and Ghost. He also joined the Expendables movie franchise, appearing as a new character in Expendables 4 earlier this year.

One thing is for sure: he is very very busy.