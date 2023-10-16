50 Cent doesn’t back down in the recording booth or on social media. When he’s not brokering a business deal or performing in front of a sold-out crowd, the legendary rapper is maybe browsing his favorite apps for the day’s news. No one is off limits when it comes time for him to provide snarky commentary.

Last month, 50 Cent poked fun at Busta Rhymes for his NSFW onstage antics. Earlier in the week, he shared his opinion on who he believed was involved in Tupac’s murder. He even took aim at himself for his surprise performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. On Sunday, October 15, he decided to troll Jada Pinkett Smith with a social media post, demanding that she “Free Will Smith,” her longtime husband.

In the Instagram post, 50 Cent uploaded a screenshot of her latest confession to The New York Times, in which she admitted to sell illicit drugs when she was a teenager. In the caption, he wrote, “Alright, enough is enough. Free Will Smith. Wtf is going on,”

50 Cent posts ‘FREE WILL SMITH’ after recent Jada Pinkett Smith news pic.twitter.com/fcm3GVtxtQ — Pubity (@pubity) October 15, 2023

Pinkett Smith’s admission is one of the stories featured in her latest memoir, Worthy, which will hit book sleeves and online retailers on October 17. Find more information here.