Busta Rhymes has been serving as an opening act on 50 Cent’s ongoing Final Lap Tour, and the trek hit St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday, September 15. During Busta’s set, he drew some attention over some NSFW shenanigans on stage. At one point, he propped his microphone up against his crotch and acted like it was… well, not a microphone. He then smacked it down before lifting it back up and giving it a suggestive stroke.

50 couldn’t let this slide without commenting: On Instagram today (September 19), 50 shared a fan-shot clip of the moment and wrote, “[laughing emoji] BUSTA stole this move from me, I use to do this to magic stick 10 years ago. LOL [shrugging emoji] Now it just feels dirty, inappropriate unnecessary LMAO this is giving, your old uncle at the barbecue that won’t go sit down vibes right !”

This isn’t the only recent performance 50 has poked fun at: Earlier this month, he set his sights on Ja Rule. Ja performed at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards and had a biblical visual theme. To that, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram and wrote in response, “Look at this sh*t head, is he supposed to be Jesus. WTF you can’t make this sh*t up. LOL so stupid!”