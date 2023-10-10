50 Cent Still Thinks Diddy Was Involved In Tupac’s Murder, Doubling Down On His Past Statements

50 Cent has never been one to mince words or bite his tongue. While he has occasionally apologized for his acts of trollerism on the timeline, he hasn’t made any apparent effort to curb them. Most recently, he accused Diddy of being involved in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, adopting an oft-repeated conspiracy theory while continuing his campaign against the fellow rap mogul, whose parties he criticized a few days before.

He even admitted to seeking help for this tendency at the recent stop in Latvia for his Final Lap Tour. “I got to stop doing that sh*t,” he said. “I’ve been talking to a therapist who trying to help me with the sh*t I’m saying. It’s some crazy sh*t that comes out of my mouth for no reason.”

Well, maybe he needs to up his number of weekly sessions or change doctors because it clearly isn’t working. As he told the crowd in Latvia, he reckoned that the reason he went off on Puff’s parties was because of his belief that Diddy had Tupac killed. “Maybe I said that sh*t about Puffy because he got Tupac killed,” said 50, “I thought it was for a real reason, and then I just thought of that. I wanted to post the sh*t I seen online.”

Maybe we should consider limiting rappers’ screen time the way we do kids and teens. They seem pretty prone to falling down the wrong rabbit holes and repeating anything they see, regardless of evidence. In any event, Las Vegas Police believe they’ve got the right guy after 27 years, finally garnering enough evidence to actually prosecute Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who has admitted his alleged involvement multiple times over the past several years.