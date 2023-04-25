Today, 6lack announced a massive global Since I Have A Lover Tour, in support of his recent album under the same title.

Kicking off in North America this October before heading to Europe in early 2024, he will be joined by Mereba, Spinall, Sadboi, and another special surprise guest throughout select dates.

Tickets for 6lack’s new tour go on sale this Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. There are also several presales happening before that, earlier throughout this week, and VIP packages available. Find more information here and a complete list of dates below.

10/01/2023 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds **

10/04/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **

10/05/2023 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **

10/07/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **

10/10/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

10/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA **

10/13/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

10/15/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **

10/17/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium **

10/19/2023 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/21/2023 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/22/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

10/25/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

10/26/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *

10/31/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

11/01/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

11/02/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

11/05/2023 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

11/06/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner *

11/08/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

11/10/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

11/11/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

11/13/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

11/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

11/18/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

11/19/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

11/21/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *

11/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

11/24/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

02/12/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre #

02/14/2024 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 ­­Academy Glasgow #

02/15/2024 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo #

02/17/2024 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

02/18/2024 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo #

02/20/2024 — Paris, France @ Bataclan #

02/21/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall #

02/22/2024 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #

02/252024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg #

02/27/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

02/29/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio #

03/01/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns #

03/03/2024 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

* special guest

** Mereba

# Spinall and Sadboi