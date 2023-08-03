88rising And Honda Reveal Their 88 Type R Merch Collection Ahead Of Head In The Clouds Festival

This weekend, the self-styled “hybrid management, record label, video production, and marketing company” 88rising returns to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for its fourth annual Head In The Clouds Festival. It also continues its partnership with Honda. In addition to sponsoring the Double Happiness Stage, which will host performances by Eyedress, Phum Viphurit, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri, and more, Honda is also teaming up with 88rising for an exclusive apparel capsule, “88 Type R” — a nod to Honda’s high-performance Civic model which is favored among California’s import tuner community.

The collection drops August 5 — the first day of the Head In The Clouds Festival — at both the festival grounds and on the 88rising online store, 88nightmarket. In a statement, 88rising’s senior vice president of brand partnerships, Jason Ve, said, “88rising’s mission is to celebrate Asian creatives. We’re appreciative of our partnership with Honda, as it puts a spotlight on the most exciting artists and allows us to share their stories with the world.” If you know, you know, but sometimes a brand partnership just makes perfect sense.

In addition to the artists mentioned above, this year’s HITC Festival also features DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, and Rina Sawayama. Check out some samples from the Type R collection below.

