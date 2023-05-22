88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival is returning to Los Angeles for its 5th event on August 5 and 6, once again taking over Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena with a lineup featuring DPR Live, DPR Ian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, and Rina Sawayama. A number of regulars for the Asian-focused festival return as well, including Keith Ape, Warren Hue, Milli, and more. There’s even a special guest: DJ/producer Zedd, fresh off his appearance in The Muppets Mayhem.

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale next Tuesday, May 30, with a presale on Thursday, May 25 at 10 am. You can preregister for the presale now at the festival’s website. The festival is also bringing back 626 Night Market as its official food partner, ensuring that there will be just as many awesome eats as there are entertaining musical acts.

88rising recently expanded Head In The Clouds to the East Coast with its inaugural festival in Queens, New York, as well as overseas with an event in Jakarta. At last year’s Los Angeles Head In The Clouds, stars like Audrey Nuna, Deb Never, Jay Park, and Raveena helped advance 88rising’s mission to highlight Asian talent in the music world, and this year’s lineup aims to do the same. Don’t miss out.