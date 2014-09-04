A College Student Emailed Her Professor To Cut Class For Beyoncé’s Birthday

Getty Image

Beyoncé fandom is its own sort of religion. There are the believers, and everyone else is wrong. To continue with this probably sacrilegious analogy, Twitter user @michonjanieceIV is ready to become a Beytist, and all she asks in return is that she can take Mrs. Carter’s birthday off. Hey, that’s today!

[A Towson student tweeted] a screenshot of her email to a professor explaining that she would “not be in class today due to this holiday. On September 4, 1981, The Lord blessed us all with the Goddess that is Queen Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s birthday.” The student later said in a now-deleted tweet that she was only trying to save the email to drafts but accidentally clicked send. (Via)

Is it fake? Maybe…which is exactly what the Beygency wants you to think.

Via BuzzFeed