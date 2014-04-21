A Man Figured Out How To Play Music With His Tattoo. Here’s The Video Evidence.

A man named Dmitry Mozorov has figured out a way to make music from his tattoo. Yes, seriously, music from his tattoo! In an interview with Noisey, he explains how he managed to create this machine that makes me look at my guitar with nothing but shame and disgust.

“The device consists of a railing with comfortable hand holders and two parallel, but offset from each other, black line sensors that move along the arm using a stepper motor. It’s also equipped with a Wii remote controller.” “The tattoo is specifically designed to contain the maximum number of variable time slots between triggers for variable music to be made. It is possible to manually control the velocity of sensors’ movement, direction and step length.”

Finally, the Wii remote is used for good instead as a projectile that destroys televisions. It’s pretty trippy. Take a look:

Sounds like Trent Reznor performing for aliens in the ship from District 9 during a thunderstorm. That’s about as close as I can come to describing it. Here is Mozorov demonstrating his device in front of a bunch of people:

Finally, a reason to get a tattoo. I wonder what tribal ink would sound like? Probably Nickelback. Gross.

What do you think? Is this just a gimmick or something new and exciting in the world of music?

(Noisey Via Consequence of Sound)