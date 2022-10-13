AAP Deno Pulls Up To ‘UPROXX Sessions’ With His Upbeat Single ‘Wishin’

In today’s music landscape, where nostalgia and a good ’90s or 2000s sample can propel a song into popularity, there’s no question that today’s Sessions guest has a hit on his hands. AAP Deno graces the bathroom set with his take on Ray J’s 2005 cult record, “One Wish.”The Arlington, Texas rapper’s “Wishin” performance isn’t what you’d expect from a song inspired by an R&B classic. There’s no begging and pleading but a high-energy, drill-inspired beat — fitting for a song originally recorded with B-Lovee.

The allure of the song and AAP’s Sessions performance are their ability to make listeners dance. The song is not only growing in popularity on TikTok since its release in early August, but creators on the app have several unique dance routines to pair with the trending sound. Between the studio recording, today’s UPROXX Sessions, and the song’s presence on social media, it’s clear that AAP Deno and “Wishin’ are here to stay.

Watch AAP Deno perform “Wishin” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.