Aaron Carter Claimed He Had His Own ‘Experience’ With Michael Jackson And He’s Going To Talk About It

04.12.19 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Over the past few days, rumors have been circulating that HBO was distancing itself from the Leaving Neverland Michael Jackson documentary, rumors that HBO has since denied. Months after the film’s premiere, it’s still a hot conversation topic, and now Aaron Carter said that he had his “own experience” with Jackson.

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Carter in an airport and asked him what he thought about the HBO rumors, and Carter answered:

“To be honest, after seeing everyone’s story unfold, I was a little aggressive when I talked about it at first. I mean, everyone has their own stories and everyone has their own situations so I can’t really take away from that. […] In regards to that situation, I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I’m going to be talking about that in the future.”

The cameraman then asked if Carter was talking about any sort of abuse, and Carter responded, “You’re just going to have to find out when I talk about it. […] I’m doing a whole book on my life, and I think it’s appropriate to put my story about my experience with Michael.” He then added, “I’ll always have his back, though.”

Lastly, Carter was asked if he had a message for Jackson’s estate, and he said, “Stay strong, I love you guys. Even if I say something that you don’t like, it’s still my truth and you’re just going to have to accept it.”

Read our interview with Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed here.

