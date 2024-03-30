Patience is a virtue. With that said, some folks just don’t have any to spare. One of those people includes the alleged sexual assault victim of Afrika Bambaataa (real name Lance Taylor).

After filing the claim in 2021, the unnamed complainant (referred to as John Doe) hoped to resolve the matter quickly. However, as of 2024, the case has not yet been determined in court. Given how speedy Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy was settled, Doe is now urging its presiding judge to make a decision.

In court documents exclusively obtained by HipHopDX (a fellow subsidiary of Warner Music Group), Doe filed a petition through their attorney on March 28 to make their request for the Bronx judge to sign the order. Read a snippet of the petition below.

This firm represents the Plaintiff in the above-referenced matter. Plaintiff filed a Motion for Default Judgment (motion sequence #3) against Def. Taylor on August 1, 2022. Plaintiff is once again respectfully inquiring as to when the Court will issue a decision and Order.

Afrika Bambaataa alleged sexual assault victim pushes for decision in 2-year-old lawsuit pic.twitter.com/Htjams9Ntv — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 29, 2024

The outlet shared that the initial sexual assault case allegedly favoring Doe was given to the judge in 2022. since then, the case has been “sitting on the official’s desk” unacknowledged.

As of March 30, the judge in the case has not yet taken action in John Doe’s filing.