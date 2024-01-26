Around this time of the year in 2020, things were a lot different for Montreal native Alicia Creti. The then-21-year-old singer was studying finance at Montreal’s Concordia University despite having dreams of being a full-time singer. Four years later, and Creti is now just a couple of weeks away from releasing her debut EP Self/Less.

The upcoming project accounts for the multiple life journeys that brought Creti to this very moment. Whether it’s the up-and-down relationships that are detailed in songs like “Crazy” or the tough conversations she had with both herself and the people close to her. In the end, the upcoming EP’s title track is a moving and eloquently honest ballad that details the unintended effects of being selfish toward one’s desires.

Ahead of the release of Self/Less, Alicia Creti took a moment to talk with Uproxx about her upcoming EP, its latest single, her upcoming tour with Mahalia, and more.

When did you then realize that you could make a career out of your love for music?

It was the beginning of the pandemic, so it was like 2020. I met Amisha Shakar on the internet. I was studying finance at Concordia University in Montreal [and] it was my last year. It’s very strange because I was thinking I had a year left and I was getting anxious in the wrong ways. In my brain, for my entire life, I envisioned myself on a stage. Picturing myself looking into the future, that’s what I saw. It was where I am right now, but what I was actively doing was not that.

My friend convinced me to just post on TikTok and it could go viral. TikTok was a brand new app, so everybody was going viral. It wasn’t like today. I went viral and it got me connected to Amisha. It really just took one person looking at me and being like, “What do you want?” and I was like, “I want to be an artist, I want to make music for the rest of my life.”

In just a couple of sentences can you define “Self/Less” with the way it’s stylized on your new single and explain its meaning?

It’s about a difficult conversation that I had with my brother, essentially just trying to prep him for the fact that I would eventually need to move to LA. It was genuinely one of the hardest conversations that I’ve had because my brother is everything to me. I’ve put him first my entire life and I’ve put everybody first my entire life.