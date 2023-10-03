“Terms And Conditions” singer Mahalia has set her eyes on North America for a new wing of her In Real Life Tour. The musician’s latest album, IRL, will be enjoyed live by fans across Europe next week. However, supporters based in North America will have to wait until 2024 before Mahalia touches down.

Beginning in February 2024, Mahalia will embark on a 24-date run across the US and Canada. The tour will kick off on February 20 in Vancouver. Although she will be joined by the musical group No Guidnce for the UK and EU leg, no special guest has been announced for the North American wing.

View the full In Real Life Tour schedule below. Mahalia’s artist presale will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will start on Friday, October 6, 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

02/20/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

02/21/2024 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/22/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/25/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

02/27/2024 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

02/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

03/01/2024 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/02/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/03/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

03/05/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

03/07/2024 — Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

03/08/2024 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/11/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/13/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/14/2024 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/16/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

03/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/22/2024 — Toronto, ON @ History

03/23/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

03/25/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter

03/26/2024 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

IRL is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

