“Terms And Conditions” singer Mahalia has set her eyes on North America for a new wing of her In Real Life Tour. The musician’s latest album, IRL, will be enjoyed live by fans across Europe next week. However, supporters based in North America will have to wait until 2024 before Mahalia touches down.
Beginning in February 2024, Mahalia will embark on a 24-date run across the US and Canada. The tour will kick off on February 20 in Vancouver. Although she will be joined by the musical group No Guidnce for the UK and EU leg, no special guest has been announced for the North American wing.
View the full In Real Life Tour schedule below. Mahalia’s artist presale will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will start on Friday, October 6, 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
02/20/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
02/21/2024 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/22/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/25/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
02/27/2024 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
02/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
03/01/2024 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
03/02/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/03/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
03/05/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
03/07/2024 — Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room
03/08/2024 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/11/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
03/13/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/14/2024 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/16/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
03/17/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/20/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/22/2024 — Toronto, ON @ History
03/23/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
03/25/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter
03/26/2024 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
IRL is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.