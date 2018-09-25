Cameron Crowe Is Adapting His Iconic Film ‘Almost Famous’ Into A Musical

#Almost Famous
09.25.18

It’s been 18 years since Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical film Almost Famous hit the big screen. Though it didn’t become the commercial success he’d hoped for at the time, it’s tale of a young writer coming of age in the 1970s surrounded by “band-aids” and rock stars alike has endured since then and it’s become a major cult classic. Now, the filmmaker is reportedly in the midst of turning his most personal film into a musical, potentially destined for Broadway.

“I remember the first day of filming Almost Famous,” Crowe told Rolling Stone. “We were standing in downtown San Diego, shooting a scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman on the very same street where I’d first met Lester Bangs. It felt surreal. It felt like a miracle. I called a friend of mine and said, ‘How did I get here?’ He laughed and said, ‘Enjoy it, this won’t happen again.’ The current miracle is that the feeling is coming alive again.”

Crowe has apparently been working on the project for a couple of years now with composer Tom Kitt handling the music and Jeremy Herrin taking over as the director. No specific timeline has been given on when casting, or pre-production might begin, but it looks very promising that we might get to see Penny Lane, William Miller, and Russell Hammond on a stage together somewhere soon.

