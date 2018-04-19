All Eyes Media

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Amanda Shires’ 2016 album My Piece Of Land received an abundance of high praise – it landed her in Rolling Stone Country, NPR, and the cover of Nashville Scene. That same year, she was also deemed the recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Artist of the Year Award. Today, Shires announced her highly anticipated fifth album, To The Sunset, which is set for release this August.

Shires’ past music has proven her poignant storytelling abilities, with her bold lyrics waxing poetic, emanating comfort and warmth. To The Sunset is a versatile album, but maintains that same integrity and power. It’s comprised of songs that touch on wrestling with mental illness, addiction, and self-esteem. Just a glance at the tracklist evoke a wrenching response: its songs have titles like “Wasn’t I Paying Attention?” and “Mirror, Mirror,” which already hint at the type of tender vulnerability and growth Shires shares on the record.

To The Sunset is out 8/3 via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers. Check out Amanda’s tour dates below.

4/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre – %

4/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre – %

5/4 – Nashville, TN @ Sevier Park Fest

5/27 – Winston Salem, NC @ Gears & Guitars Festival

6/22 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

6/24 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House – ^

6/30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall – ^

7/12 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

7/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Live on the Green in First Ward Park

7/14 – Somerset, KY @ Master Musicians Festival

7/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

7/25 – Albany, NY @ Lewis A. Swyer Theatre at The Egg

7/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

7/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

7/31 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

8/1 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head

8/2 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

8/7 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

8/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

8/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall – @

9/3 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – @

% – Supporting Tommy Emmanuel

^ – Supporting John Prine

@ – Supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit