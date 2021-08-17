Posthumous albums have been a major part of the musical landscape in recent years, as projects from Mac Miller, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and other late artists have been successful. It’s not an entirely new phenomenon, though, as artists like Joy Division, Aaliyah, and countless other older acts also had defining releases after their lives ended.

Anderson .Paak isn’t a fan of posthumous releases, though. More specifically (and perhaps more accurately), he’s not a fan of any of his unreleased music coming out once he’s gone. He’s so adamantly against that happening, in fact, that he went ahead and declared that in a new tattoo.

In a recent Instagram Story (as NME notes), .Paak showed off the ink on his arm, which reads, “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Anderson .Paak got a new tattoo warning against any posthumous music when he’s gone. pic.twitter.com/P5KIxGrppv — HipHop-N-More (@FreeHHNM) August 17, 2021

The good news is there’s more music from .Paak to look forward to while he’s still with us. His and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic recently released its second single, “Skate,” and there’s more on the way from the duo.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.