For the most part, André 3000 has largely stayed out of the public eye since the end of Outkast. He resurfaced in a major way last year, though, with New Blue Sun, his first-ever solo album. He also just announced a tour in support of the project, an album consisting of lengthy, flute-driven instrumentals. André popped up on The Late Show last night, and while the conversation was mostly serious in tone, he did have one particularly funny moment.

Towards the end of the first segment, Stephen Colbert asked if André ever plays more than one flute at the same time. He said no and mentioned another flautist who does, declaring he hasn’t “gotten to that level.” Then, showing off the two-chambered flute he was holding, he continued, “I’m still trying to manage… like, I have two holes, you know, so it’s like…”

André noticed Colbert cracking a subtle smile at “I have two holes,” so he hit the host with, “Pause,” which got a big laugh from Colbert, the studio audience, and himself.

After the interview, André also delivered a ten-minute performance of “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh*t Was Wild.” Check out clips of the interview and performance above and below.