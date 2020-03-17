Thousands of people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, so naturally, that includes some folks in the public eye. People like Tom Hanks and Rudy Gobert have revealed their diagnoses, and now a big-time player in the music world has also tested positive: Andrew Watt took to Instagram today to reveal that he too has COVID-19.

Watt has established himself as an important figure in the industry over the past decade: Since 2013, he has worked as a producer, songwriter, and musician with a broad range of popular artists that includes Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Kygo, Camila Cabello, Avicii, Partynextdoor, Future, Juice WRLD, Shawn Mendes, and Charlie Puth, among others. Watt also won a Grammy for his work on Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, and he recently helped bring Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man, his first solo album in a decade, to life.

Watt announced his diagnosis with a lengthy statement, in which he lays out how unlikely a COVID-19 diagnosis seemed to him due to his age (29 years old) and lifestyle, saying, “12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn’t move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there’s no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home. I told all my friends I had been working with and anyone close to me that I’m laid out with the flu and quarantined myself… none of them even had a sniffle.”

Watt ended his note, “To have the mentality ‘I’m young this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother… it’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe.”

Read Watt’s full post below.

