Dave and Noah will be on tour this summer playing Sung Tongs in its entirety throughout the US and Europe. Presale begins tomorrow at noon with code “sungtongs18” and general onsale is Friday. https://t.co/TUjCHCDomI pic.twitter.com/jsASwJ2IPX — Animal Collective (@anmlcollective) March 19, 2018

Animal Collective is a rare band with a handful of full albums that they could take on tour and please their core fans. Basically any of their releases from 2003 through 2009 — Here Comes The Indian, Sung Tongs, Feels, Strawberry Jam, or Merriweather Post Pavilion — hold up as full works and have the reverence needed to pull this sort of thing off. But after performing Sung Tongs in full last year at Pitchfork’s 21st birthday party, it’s that 14-year-old modern classic that has been anointed with a full tour.

For the run, the band will take the form of a two-piece to mimic how the album was recorded. That means that all the Geologist or Deakin fans out there will have to wait until the next time that AnCo comes to their town, as just Panda Bear and Avey Tare will be on this jaunt. The tour will hit both Europe and the US this summer, including stops in London, New York, and Los Angeles. Check out the list of dates below from the incredible live band.

06/12 — London, UK @ Troxy

06/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

06/14 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

06/15 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

06/17 — Paris, FR @ Trianon

06/19 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

06/20 — Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

06/21 — Lisbon, PT @ Teatro Capitolio

06/23 — Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival

07/20 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

07/21 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

07/23 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

07/25 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

07/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

07/30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel