Animal Collective Are Taking Their Experimental Classic ‘Sung Tongs’ On A Summer Tour

Deputy Music Editor
03.19.18

Animal Collective is a rare band with a handful of full albums that they could take on tour and please their core fans. Basically any of their releases from 2003 through 2009 — Here Comes The Indian, Sung Tongs, Feels, Strawberry Jam, or Merriweather Post Pavilion — hold up as full works and have the reverence needed to pull this sort of thing off. But after performing Sung Tongs in full last year at Pitchfork’s 21st birthday party, it’s that 14-year-old modern classic that has been anointed with a full tour.

For the run, the band will take the form of a two-piece to mimic how the album was recorded. That means that all the Geologist or Deakin fans out there will have to wait until the next time that AnCo comes to their town, as just Panda Bear and Avey Tare will be on this jaunt. The tour will hit both Europe and the US this summer, including stops in London, New York, and Los Angeles. Check out the list of dates below from the incredible live band.

06/12 — London, UK @ Troxy
06/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
06/14 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen
06/15 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
06/17 — Paris, FR @ Trianon
06/19 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
06/20 — Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
06/21 — Lisbon, PT @ Teatro Capitolio
06/23 — Athens, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival
07/20 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
07/21 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
07/23 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
07/25 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
07/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
07/30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

