The Week Couldn’t End Until ‘Apparently Kid’ Got Autotuned By The Gregory Brothers

Apparently The Gregory Brothers saw fit to add another viral auto-tuning to their catalog which includes the absurdly popular “Bed Intruder Song” and their homage to Charles Ramsey. Now they’re apparently making a song from this cute video of little ginger Noah Ritter excitedly making what was apparently his live television debut. Apparently.

Now they just need to autotune this kid’s followup interviews where he compares his brain size to that of a pelican. That’s good TV. Apparently. Stephen Colbert dubbed him the future of TV news, and who are we to question someone who’s apparently so well prepared to call us out if we doubt his prophesies?

Via schmoyoho