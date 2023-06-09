Who Is J.Cyrus? Meet Doja Cat’s Rumored New Boo

Doja Cat has been having fun leaking parts of her forthcoming album with fans online. But she couldn’t have been prepared for paparazzi exposing her supposed relationship with J.Cyrus (real name Jeffrey Cyrus) online. Welp, it’s too late for that now that the cat is out of the bag. Images of the “Vegas” rapper and Cyrus enjoying a lover’s dip on vacation inadvertently dug up things from her rumored boo’s past.

So, who is J.Cyrus, exactly? The New Orleans, Louisiana native first found success on the now-defunct social media app Vine. Occasionally, he will upload different comedic skits on his official YouTube channel and across his Instagram page.

Since then, he’s dappled in several different sectors of the entertainment business, including music. His most popular songs are the 2018 track “Slowly Falling” and the 2015 single “Sank Ship” featuring The Classmatez. After battling addiction, Cyrus sought treatment and used his music to encourage others to do the same.

As a creative person with a unique sense of humor, it seems that Doja Cat has found the perfect partner. However, J.Cyrus’ past racially insensitive tweets resurfaced. Now fans of the rapper are urging her to call things off before things get too serious. View his past tweets and fans’ reactions to their alleged coupling below.

Doja Cat’s boyfriend J.Cyrus in recently deleted tweet about Michael Jackson: “MJ gone… Our nigga dead!!!” pic.twitter.com/eKmH9yrdKV — Thee Pop Feed (@TheePopFeed) June 9, 2023

Racist tweet from Doja Cat’s boyfriend J.Cyrus has resurfaced online. “watching all these ppl post on my friends wall like watch out for these cops & be careful as if he hasn't been black his whole life.” pic.twitter.com/1cEohqaDpj — Thee Pop Feed (@TheePopFeed) June 9, 2023

just so we are clear, this is the same man. i don’t want any confusion here. this is a literal predator. fuck j cyrus and anyone who associates with him! https://t.co/bMguNezmMC pic.twitter.com/hy02WEZXzv — hey, it’s em 🐌 (@emyren_) June 9, 2023

Kittenz Our future daddy aka J,Cyrus (@DojaCat's Boyfriend) is a tiktok / instagram influencer who has reels like thiz…. pic.twitter.com/4XYLJJXFGV — Xai (@certified_BlTCH) June 9, 2023

He has liked tweets about Him being 'GAY' but from the insiders he is gay but not fully confirmed. JCyrus also imagines himself as a barbie . pic.twitter.com/al6VW3p1hU — Xai (@certified_BlTCH) June 9, 2023