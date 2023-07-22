On Doja Cat’s recent single, “Attention,” the rapper brags about how she continues to thrive despite all the haters. However, after some criticized the singer’s rumored relationship with J Cyrus, she wasn’t able to play it cool. According to some on social media, Doja Cat went as far as to allegedly block fans who criticized her over their coupling.

Although it was first reported in November that Doja was exclusively dating someone, it wasn’t until last month that her mystery beau was revealed. In images captured by TMZ, the pair are seen vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. After the photos hit social media, several users accused Cyrus of grooming and sexual misconduct. Fans of Doja rushed to her profile, urging her to end the relationship.

just so we are clear, this is the same man. i don’t want any confusion here. this is a literal predator. fuck j cyrus and anyone who associates with him! https://t.co/bMguNezmMC pic.twitter.com/hy02WEZXzv — hey, it’s em and i’m touchin grass 🖤 (@emyren_) June 9, 2023

nah. i was in jcyrus community and saw everything he did to one of the sweetest, most kind communities on twitch. everyone i met or had talked to was and is always welcoming. he’s the one that misused that power and used it to fuck up so many lives. he doesn’t deserve peace. — bexley. ☀️🌿 (@wrathxxmercy) June 9, 2023

Supporters have continued to request that Doja Cat end things with Cyrus, often tagging her in posts with screenshots of the allegations. Now some people are implying that after doing that, they’ve been blocked by Doja.

Doja Cat goes off on fan who called her out for dating her alleged racist white streamer boyfriend J. Cyrus who was accused of abusing multiple women: “I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER… pic.twitter.com/s2NkQSrMBL — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 20, 2023

Doja Cat also blocked a fan who called her out for supporting her boyfriend J. Cyrus despite multiple abuse allegations. pic.twitter.com/qpfZsEnIzI — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 21, 2023

One person went as far as to accuse Doja Cat of reporting them for harassment. In the tweet, they wrote, “Doja cat blocked me earlier this month then dmed me this. She thinks I was trolling her predator boyfriend’s live stream and reported me to ‘cyber security.’”

doja cat blocked me earlier this month then dmed me this. she thinks i was trolling her predator boyfriend’s livestream and reported me to “cyber security” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TdvhS0Ltg5 — Trix 🫵 (@trixtid) July 22, 2023

Doja Cat hasn’t commented publicly about her rumored relationship or the current pushback.