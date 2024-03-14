Metro Boomin, who was nominated for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at the 2024 Grammys and has promised to drop three albums in 2024 “ at the very least ,” first posted another trailer across his socials alongside the message, “Revenge season starts in 9 days #WeDontTrustYou.” Then, on X (formerly Twitter), Metro posted a few cryptic teasers regarding the We Don’t Trust You tracklist.

Last Friday, March 8, Future and Metro Boomin announced their forthcoming joint double album , We Don’t Trust You, which Uproxx’s Aaron Williams listed among “ The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2024 .” The first release dates are March 22 and April 12, and Metro stoked the anticipatory fires on Wednesday, March 13.

Are There Features On Metro Boomin & Future’s We Don’t Trust You Album?

There is not a clear-cut answer to this — yet. It’s up for interpretation, which is probably just as Future and Metro Boomin want it. The first of Metro’s X posts showed him and Future in what appears to be the same desert from the initial We Don’t Trust You trailer. “#nofeatures #wedonttrustyou,” Metro wrote.

So, no features, right? Well, an hour-ish later, Metro posted again: “#TYPESH*T @1future @trvisXX @playboicarti #wedonttrustyou.” That seems to indicate that there will be a single called “Type Sh*t” featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. Carti confirmed his feature on Instagram, as captured by Complex. Carti also posted a video to his Instagram Story showing him (or someone) driving around blasting a snippet of what we can only assume is “Type Sh*t” because Carti wrote atop the video, “@metroboomin @travisscott @future TYPE SH*T.”

Because We Don’t Trust You is a two-album project, it’s still on the board that one of them will be featureless.