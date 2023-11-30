Ari Lennox had a bit of chaos during a recent show after a video of her went viral. In it, one of the crowd members threw a bottle at her during her speech on stage. “Say I’m confident, say I’m the one and never the motherf*cking ass two,” Lennox tells the audience to hype them up. She then launches into her song, before the bottle can be seen flying right past her.

While it didn’t appear to hit her, she still wasn’t amused — and quickly snapped out of the song. Pointing in the direction of the bottle’s origin, Lennox pushed back, “B*tch, don’t f*cking play… I’ll f*ck you up a bit. Who the f*ck did it?”

She walks closer on the stage to where the bottle was thrown. “Who the f*ck did it?” she asks again. “I’ll f*ck your ass up ’cause I don’t play that. I’m a real-ass b*tch and I will f*ck your sh*t all the way the f*ck up. Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman.”

Although the video ends, Lennox appears to keep going, with a security guard standing by her side. Fans on social media had a ton of reactions to it too.

“They brought the DMV right out of her,” one user captioned.

They brought the DMV right out of her 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/x4IycJR1mt — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) November 30, 2023

“As an Aries, I FULLY support this moment,” another added in the comments.

Check out the clip of Ari Lennox pushing back about a bottle thrower above.