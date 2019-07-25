Getty Image

For the majority of this month, ASAP Rocky has been in Swedish prison, waiting to learn more about his legal fate after being arrested for a suspected assault. Unfortunately for Rocky, he will have to stand trial, as today, he was officially charged with assault.

In a statement, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he came “to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation,” saying that Rocky and two others are “suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm.” Furthermore, he added that he made his decision based on more evidence than most people saw online, saying, “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

Rocky will remain in custody until the trail, which is set to begin on July 30 and last for three days. If convicted, Rocky faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The case initially included two injured parties, but allegations concerning one of them were dropped due to “insufficient supporting evidence.”

Defense lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said of Rocky’s reaction to the news, “Rakim Mayers feels that he acted in self-defense, he is claiming that he is innocent, and in that perspective he of course is very sad.”

Before Rocky was charged, ASAP Ferg wrote on Instagram, “I spoke to my boy he’s in good spirits he just wanna get home. Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love!”